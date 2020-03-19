Restaurant workers react to Mayor Berke’s executive order

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Restaurant owners are reacting to Mayor Berke’s executive order to suspend dine-in service.

Inside Acropolis, people ate their last meal on Thursday before the restaurant has to stop dine-in service.

- Advertisement -

“I am very sad. I would be very sad for any restaurant especially when it is family owned. That is their business. That is how they make their money,” said Mary Biller, a customer.

The restaurant is following Mayor Andy Berke’s executive order.

Nick Kyriakidis, the general manager, says they will be strictly to go or curbside pick up with online ordering.

“Stores are still open and still going to go out and still be exposed. I understand that restaurants are a little bit tighter. But I think 50 percent capacity or something would be a better solution,” Kyriakidis said.

Willow Street Deli closed dine in service days ago. They now have a pantry for those in need. It started with bag lunches for students and grew to help parents.

“They kind of needed to take care of the children that are out of school. So we went ahead and offered a pantry for them to grab some groceries for the house,” said Linley Armer, with Willow Street Deli.

Armer also started a service worker relief fund to help those impacted by bars and restaurants closing.

“Are we going to be okay? What are we going to have to do? But I honestly think with the entire community behind us, because this industry does pull together very quickly,” Armer said.

Back at Acropolis, they say the support from guest is overwhelming.

“Some people are trying to reach out and say hey we appreciate you. We will be back as soon as things come back to normal,” Kyriakidis said.