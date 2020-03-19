How to Qualify for Coronavirus Testing

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WDEF) — This coronavirus outbreak has Americans across the country on high alert, since we’re hearing about new cases every day.

Many even want to get tested for it, but not everyone gets to – at least not yet.

Even though I’ve recently returned from a cruise, it doesn’t mean I can get tested for the virus.

Why is that? A nurse practitioner told me you need to have symptoms, first of all.

The CDC says those for COVID-19 include a cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

Healthcare workers here in Palm Beach County, Florida also say you need to meet at least one more criteria – again, if you’ve recently traveled on a cruise, if you’ve recently traveled to certain countries, if you’re 65 or older, or if you have certain medical conditions.

And if you do get tested, I’m told it’ll still take a week for the results.

The good news is more healthcare clinics – at least in South Florida – are doing the coronavirus testing, but again, they don’t do it for just anyone.

Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that this information is changing every day.

If you experience any coronavirus symptoms, the CDC says to call your doctor for medical advice.