CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Senior citizens will get their own time to shop at Publix grocery stores soon.

Starting next week, only people 65 and over will be able to get their groceries from 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

- Advertisement -

The pharmacy will also be open at that time.

The grocery chain says this will continue until further notice to help protect seniors from getting exposed to the coronavirus.

The CDC says they have a higher risk of complications.