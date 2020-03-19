Higdon man charged with child sex abuse

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A Sand Mountain man has been indicted on charges of Child Sex Abuse.

The case involved an investigation by both the Jackson County and Dade County Sheriff’s Offices.

- Advertisement -

Intestigators say the crimes happened in Jackson County between 2010-11.

There are two female victims.

The charges against 33 year old Benjamin Adam Tinker of Higdon are Four (4) Counts of Sex Abuse of a Child Less Than 12 Years of Age, One (1) Count of Rape 1st Degree, and One (1) Count of Enticing a Child Less Than 12 Years of Age for Immoral Purposes.