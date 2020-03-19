Gov. Lee comments on younger generation getting Coronovirus

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A major challenge for the governmental push toward self isolation during the virus crisis has been convincing young adults.

Florida is having a hard time convincing Spring Breakers to tone it down at the beach.

The state is closing bars and shops, but some beaches are still popular.

While most beaches had fewer people today, some argue they can easily maintain the six foot barrier and still hit the beach.

Alabama on Thursday took the step of closing all beaches.

The latest numbers in Tennessee show a quarter of all people infected here are between 21-30 years of age. That is the highest demographic rate.

Reporters asked Governor Bill Lee about that surprising demographic stat.

He admits that younger people are not socially distancing as much as older people.

“Why it matters… they may impact someone who isn’t young… that could lead to a person’s death. We are not only responsible for ourselves but we are responsible for other people in this process.”