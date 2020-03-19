Country singers to perform from home for ACM special

By KRISTIN M. HALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Academy of Country Music had to postpone their upcoming awards show because of the spreading coronavirus, but CBS will air a new television special featuring country stars performing from their homes. “ACM Presents: Our Country” will feature conversations and at-home acoustic performances from country artists on April 5 on CBS. Many A-list touring artists who have had to cancel or postpone tours because of the novel coronavirus have participated in online concerts on social media. The special fills the time when the ACM Awards were scheduled to be handed out before the virus forced a postponement.

