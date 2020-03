CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police need your help with a homicide investigation.

Officers got called to a report of a person shot at around 12:42 this morning.

It happened in the 800 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police found 20-year old Holman Tanner lying in a residence with a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

If you know anything about the homicide, call Chattanooga Police.