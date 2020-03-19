Alabama closes beaches, day cares and on-site dining

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has ordered the closures of day cares, beaches and on-site dining in restaurants as the state tries to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the order Thursday in a statement.

It expanded an order to all 67 counties that had previously been in place for six counties surrounding Birmingham.

The order lasts until April 5.

Alabama’s largest coastal city, Gulf Shores, had already announced the closure of public beaches because throngs of young people on spring break were ignoring rules meant to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.