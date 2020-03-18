Wednesday COVID-19 cases

(UPDATES new cases in Hamilton County and Tennessee)

NATIONAL

7,038 cases, 97 deaths. Since West Virginia reported their first case yesterday, it is now in every U.S. state.

TENNESSEE

Now 98 cases in Tennessee plus 2 more just announced in Hamilton County (total now 100). Tennessee is also reporting its first death.

The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce held a briefing today for state businesses.

GEORGIA

197 cases, 1 death. Georgia registered its first case in Dalton on Tuesday, a patient at Hamilton Medical Center. Still no positive tests in Dade, Walker, Chattooga, Murray, Gilmer or Fannin Counties.

ALABAMA

46 cases, 0 deaths. Alabama registered its first case in Anniston/Calhoun County, which is the closest case to the northeast corner of the state. The Huntsville area has one case so far.