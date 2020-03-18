Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – March 18th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Big Mid – Week Warm Up With Spring Almost Here!

Expect mostly cloudy skies through the morning. Areas of fog will develop again with lows in the low to mid 50’s.

Mostly cloudy and warmer for Wednesday with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs will settle into the low 70’s. Staying very mild Wednesday night with lows only near 62.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny, dry and even warmer for Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s. A few areas, depending on cloud cover, could possibly hit 80! Scattered showers and storms will move in for Friday with highs back in the low 70’s.

The Weekend Ahead: Turning cooler, but mainly dry for the weekend with more showers to start out next week. Highs will drop back into the upper 50’s to near 60, and early morning lows by Sunday morning near 40.

64 & 42 are our seasonal highs and lows.

