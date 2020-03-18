Titans Trade Five Time Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman Jurrell Casey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans kept their starting offense together with only one exception before the start of free agency in the NFL. The defense will look very different. The Titans traded five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round draft pick. That’s a day after the Titans agreed to terms with defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. on one-year deal to boost their outside pass rush. Trading away Casey was a surprise. He was a six-time team captain and the longest-tenured player drafted by Tennessee.

