SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Hasn’t Ruled Out Spring Football Practice

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey hasn’t ruled out the prospect of holding some spring football practices, but he’s not all that optimistic.

Sankey says on a conference call with reporters that “practically that window’s pretty narrow.” The SEC and other conferences have canceled championships for spring sports and spring football games, and suspended athletic activities until at least April 15.

“That doesn’t mean we’ll be back to normal practice activities April 16,” Sankey said.

He also cited federal recommendations limiting the size of gatherings.