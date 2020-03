CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged a second suspect in a fatal shooting last fall.

40 year old Marshon Langford was shot on Larry Drive on September 29th.

- Advertisement -

Police say he appeared to be driving when he was shot and crashed.

Investigators charged a 15 year old suspect in the case in November.

Now police have also charged 18 year old De’Koryon Powell in the case.

He faces charges of Criminal Homicide and Especially Aggravated Robbery.