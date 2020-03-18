Mom to Mom – Get Rid of Those Pesky Stains

Here are some tips on how to get rid of those pesky stains in your home.

Mandy Williamson, “My son who’s potty training has absolutely destroyed his mattress and his pillow, so I was desperately trying to find something to take care of the smell and the stain. Well, I came across this wonderful formula, decided to give it a try, and it is the best thing ever.”

This solution is made up of products that you probably already have in your house, and it’s fairly inexpensive. You’re going to take one cup of hydrogen peroxide, then you’re going to need about three tablespoons of baking soda, and then just two drops of any kind of dish liquid, mix it all together in this spray bottle, and then you’re ready to get cleaning.

Take the solution that you just made, spray it on the stain. Make sure you get it good and wet. Let it sit for a few hours. Come back. If you need to wipe it off a little bit, you can, or you can even vacuum up the residue that’s left from the baking soda, but your stain will be taken care of and all gone. This is a much better option as opposed to those harmful chemicals. We don’t even know what’s in those.”

