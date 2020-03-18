Mayor Coppinger recommends bars and restaurants close

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — As the numbers of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to rise in the United States, Hamilton County officials are adjusting their operations to support the public health and safety.

In a step to stop the spread of COVID-19, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger is recommending bars and restaurants close their doors until further notice. This recommendation does not apply to pharmacies, grocery stores and convenience stores. Restaurants can offer take-out, drive through and delivery services.

“What we don’t want are people in the dining areas congregating and coming in close contact with each other. Ensuring the health and safety of our residents is top priority,” says Mayor Coppinger.

Hamilton County Health officials continue to remind everyone to practice good hygiene – wash your hands frequently, cover your cough with a tissue, keep hands away from your face, nose and mouth and social distancing. These important steps will help to protect each other and to ensure the virus does not spread in Hamilton County.