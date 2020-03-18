Kathy Griffin says she is “gutted” after her mother dies at 99

Kathy Griffin announced Tuesday night that her mother, Maggie Griffin, has died. She was 99, according to an earlier tweet from Griffin.

“I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family,” the comedian wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

In the post, Griffin included a photo of herself and her mom sitting side-by-side in a lounge chair the by a pool. She wrote that her mom passed “just hours ago.”

“You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much,” Griffin wrote in the caption. Her mom frequently appeared on Griffin’s reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” which aired on Bravo.

“I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable,” Griffin wrote. She added she is “not doing well with this.”

Griffin has been open about her mother’s health struggles in the past, according to ET. In January 2019, the star revealed on social media that her mom had “rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia.”

In a series of tweets, Griffin said it is never easy for any child to deal with this and that she was sharing her mom’s story because “so many of you have asked why I haven’t posted a video of Maggie & her beloved dog Twinkle in the past few months.”

For Maggie’s 99th birthday in June, Griffin posted, “unfortunately, I’m sorry to say her dementia is worsening,” ET reported.

In the Instagram post announcing her mother’s death, Griffin said “it truly feels like the end of an era.” She acknowledged the irony that Maggie, who was Irish, died on St. Patrick’s Day.