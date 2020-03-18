The importance of keeping a daily routine during these next few weeks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – In these times it can be easy to fall out of your daily routine or become depressed due to staying inside all the time.

Officials say keeping a routine is KEY.

First, wake up at a good time every day — don’t let yourself sleep in.

Take some deep breaths when you wake up.

Make that morning coffee and get in a good breakfast.

Pick up a good book, do a puzzle with the kids, and do a morning stretch.

Officials suggest getting 30 minutes of exercise every day.

Most gyms are closed but you can still get creative at home and you do not need a lot of space or weights.

Workouts are still possible.

Planet Fitness and several other gyms are posting online home workouts for FREE.

Next, prepare a lunch every day around the same time.

In the afternoon, go for a walk. Take your dog with you. They will appreciate the exercise and sunshine just like your body will.

Finally, settle down with a good book or start a new Netflix series.

Great thing about a routine is that you can fit it to you and your lifestyle.