Gov. Lee scales back Tennessee spending amid virus outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As coronavirus fears grow, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed funneling money into relief for tornado and health crises, scaling back planned teacher raises, and socking more cash away into reserves.

Lee unveiled the scaled-back budget to lawmakers Wednesday.

The state legislature is scrambling to pass the spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year and other items lawmakers say are “mission critical” before they recess this week.

Meanwhile, lawmakers also considered proposals that would ease requirements for schools choosing to close amid the virus outbreak.

Tennessee had 98 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, most of them in Middle Tennessee.