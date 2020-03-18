Georgia’s virus death toll rises: fears of new cases soon

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials say two more people have died from coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide death toll to three.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday that two women ages 42 and 69 died in Dougherty County from illness linked to the new virus.

A news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health said both women had prior medical conditions.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Georgia’s 56 state senators are going into quarantine after state Sen. Brandon Beach announced he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Total confirmed COVID-19 infections reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health have reached 197.