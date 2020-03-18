Foster Parents Needed at McKamey Animal Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The coronavirus outbreak is impacting volunteer help at a Chattanooga animal shelter.

McKamey Animal Center says they’re in urgent need of foster parents right now.

Workers say their facility cannot close, since animal lives depend on them.

That’s why they want to place as many pets in foster homes as they can.

The center currently has more than 400 animals, and it needs 100 foster homes to help shelter them.

“We have to be prepared for more animals arriving due to the pandemic,” said Jamie McAloon, executive director.

MAC is looking for foster parents to commit to 10 to 14 days.

If you’re interested in fostering, go to fostercoor@mckameyanimalcenter.org, or call 423-305-7140.

McKamey is also limiting each area of the center to six visitors or less at a time to protect the health of visitors and staff.

Cat and dog food, and toys for the animals are also needed.