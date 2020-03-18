Essential Items in High Demand as More People Stay Home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WDEF) — It may not be hurricane season yet, but it feels like one is coming to South Florida.

I’m self quarantined here for the next few days, after getting off a cruise ship on Sunday.

I’m still doing great, with no signs of any sickness.

But I’ve noticed it’s getting a little chaotic going shopping in Palm Beach County, just like I’m sure it is in the Tennessee Valley.

It almost feels like people are preparing for a hurricane.

Hand sanitizer is in very high demand.

That’s why one Bath and Body Works store in West Palm Beach was very busy on Monday.

This is, of course, before they closed all of their stores.

Many of those people were stocking up on hand sanitizer before the store ran out.

Some Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens stores here were already out of stock earlier this week.

Other items like paper towels, toilet paper, and some basic foods are even getting hard to find.

Many stores and local businesses are also shortening their hours or closing their dining rooms, and only doing drive-thru or takeout.

Some movie theaters have even closed.

Right now some beaches in Palm Beach County are still open, with a good amount of people still taking advantage of them.

It’ll be interesting to see if they’ll also close in the next few days.