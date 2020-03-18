CHI Memorial tightening their visitation restrictions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local hospitals have begun restricting visitation during the Coronovirus crisis.

Now CHI Memorial is tightening up their earlier policy.

They go into affect at noon on Thursday.

No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting.

Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient testing: 1 visitor allowed.

End-of-life: 1 visitor, 1 minister is allowed, if requested by a designated caregiver.

Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis and medical decision-makers will be available by phone.

Everyone will be greeted at the door by hospital personnel with a list of questions.

They are screening for people with fever, cough, sore throat, or other flu-like symptoms or people who have traveled to high-risk areas.

Also, no school age children will be allowed.

The rules apply to CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, and CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia.

“We understand this change in policy may be difficult for families, but it is imperative we take additional precautions to keep our patients and community safe during this global pandemic.”