CGLA to Help Students, Families During School Closures

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy is stepping in to help some students and families impacted by the recent school closures.

The school implemented a new program – Mustang Express.

This distribution model gives CGLA families student meals and general household supplies.

School officials say they created the program to ease some of the burden caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

They wanted to make sure students had access to the right food and basic supplies to support good health.

CGLA will start delivering meals on Thursday.