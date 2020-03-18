My Best Me Health Tip – Know The Difference Between Prebiotic and Probiotic

We hear a lot about biotics and how important they are. Number one, please go to the consumer report and check the best brand name. Don’t just buy it from your local stores because they’re not all created equally.

Number two, what is the difference between probiotics and prebiotics. Visualize prebiotics like this. If you want to grow grass in your yard, what do you do you put the seeds in the ground first?

The probiotics is the fertilizer that goes over the yard to keep the seed strong.

You need the combination of both. Prebiotics is more efficient over long term for the health of your stomach which then means a healthier body, healthier diabetes, healthier blood pressure, it improves all of it. We love the prebiotic and you can sustain it with probiotics periodicity.

For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

