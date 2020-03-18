Alabama delays March 31 GOP Senate runoff to July 14

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The state of Alabama is postponing its scheduled March 31 primary runoff in the Senate race between Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville. Saying having people stand in line to vote is too risky right now, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the runoff is being rescheduled to July 14. The winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.

