CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Some young authors are getting a chance to show off their writing skills.

They recently held an event at Barnes and Noble where they signed their published books.

This event showcased their hard work.

Tama McCoy is the co-owner of “A Novel Idea,” which helps young writers.

“You know it is a program that celebrates children’s creativity. Do you know if you’re not creative, you are not going to grow. If you’re not, if you don’t think outside of the box and take a chance you are not going to excel. And so this program is to teach kids that they, but they are important enough to sit down for a whole month and do nothing but write and think about their words.”

The program now has 12 published writers.

One of them is Sarah Nicole Jackson.

She has now published two books.

“So for my first book, I already knew what I wanted to do. But for this one it was an entirely new clean slate. So I started over from scratch and had absolutely nothing to work with unlike my first one.”

This program is giving young writers an outlet, and the possibility of becoming a new talent in the literary world.