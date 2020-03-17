Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – March 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Getting Wet This Morning With A Few St. Patrick’s Day Showers!

Cloudy and cool with areas of rain moving through during the morning. Lots of fog and drizzle as well, with lows area – wide between 50 & 55 degrees.

For the afternoon: Cloudy and a little milder for Saint Patrick’s Day itself. Tuesday will hold a few passing showers, and highs should reach the mid & upper 60’s.

Tomorrow: Getting warmer on Wednesday with a few afternoon showers possible and highs back into the low 70’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and even warmer and mainly dry for Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s. A few areas, depending on cloud cover, could possibly hit 80! Scattered showers and storms will move in for Friday with highs back in the 70’s.

The Weekend Ahead: Turning cooler for the weekend with more showers to start out next week. Saturday & Sunday both, highs will drop back into the mid & upper 50’s, and early morning lows falling into the upper 30’s & lower 40’s.

64 & 42 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.