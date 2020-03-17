Tuesday COVID-19 cases by state

NATIONAL

4,226 cases, 75 deaths, in 49 states

- Advertisement -

TENNESSEE

73 cases, 1 in Hamilton County, none in our outlying counties. 2/3 of the cases are in the age range of 18-49.

GEORGIA

146 Cases, 1 death, closest cases in Gordon County & Rome. 46% of cases between 18-49 years of age.

ALABAMA

36 cases on Tuesday, including the first case in northern Alabama in Madison County (Huntsville). Alabama has been aggressively testing patients, waiving preconditions of showing symptoms or coming in contact with a COVID-19 infected person.