TSSAA Still Exploring Options For Spring Fling and State Basketball Tournament

(tssaa.org) The TSSAA Board of Control met on Tuesday, March 17. The meeting is normally held in person, but was conducted via teleconference due to the numerous precautions being taken regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The Board discussed the current status of the state basketball tournaments and voted to continue with the current suspension of the state basketball tournaments and explore what options are possible to conduct the tournament at a date in the near future.

The Board voted to maintain the current policy that the regular season for spring sports’ competition is still left up to school administrators, local boards of education, etc. If a school decides to not have any regular season games, they could not be prohibited from entering the postseason, if tournaments are held.

The Board was given an update regarding important upcoming dates in regards to the classification process. The Board will decide on the classification plan (number of classes in each sport) for the next four-year cycle at their June meeting, which will be from the 2021-22 through 2024-25 school years. The enrollment figures that will be used for this classification cycle will be obtained in September, 2020. The deadline for schools to decide if they want to move up in classification will be on October 26. The Board will approve the districts and regions for the four-year cycle at their November meeting.