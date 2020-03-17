How To Talk To Kids About Coronavirus

The bottom line, your child looks to you for guidance on how to react during stressful times, like right now. Stay calm! Do not panic! Here are some tips on talking to kids about the coronavirus.

Number one, be honest and accurate. Do not promise anything you can’t live up to. Let your child know kids can get coronavirus, but they are less likely to get seriously ill from the virus. Remind them they can keep from getting coronavirus by washing their hands, by avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and by covering their cough and sneeze.

Number two, listen to your child. This is important! Acknowledge your child’s worries and let them know those concerns are normal and that everything is going to be okay.

And finally, try your hardest to maintain a normal routine.

Jason Lendsey, Hooked On Science