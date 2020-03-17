SoCon Sports Cancelled For Remainder of Academic Year

(SoConSports.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. – By unanimous votes of the league’s Council of Presidents and directors of athletics, the Southern Conference is canceling all athletics-related activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, including competition, championships, organized practices and meetings, due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Commissioner Jim Schaus announced Tuesday.

“With the recent developments during this unprecedented coronavirus crisis, the membership feels it is necessary to revise our position and cancel all athletic related activities for the spring,” Schaus said. “The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of utmost importance and discontinuing all activities is prudent and necessary.

“My heart breaks for those student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete in Southern Conference regular-season and championship events this year as well as some potentially in NCAA championships. However, protecting their health will always be most important and supporting their welfare our hallmark.

“I am proud of our Southern Conference institutions on how we have worked together during this crisis. This has certainly been challenging, with more to come, but I know that we will persevere and return to future excellence.”