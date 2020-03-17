SEC Cancels All Sports For the Rest of the Spring Season

The Southeastern Conference has canceled sporting events for the rest of the season.

The events had been suspended. The league announced the decision Tuesday, becoming the last of the Power Five conferences to cancel all competition.

The decision includes championship, spring football games and pro day workouts for NFL teams run by SEC schools.

Team and individual practices and meetings remain suspended through at least April 15.

Earlier in the day, the Atlantic Coast Conference canceled all spring competition, plus all athletic-related activities, including practices.