Parkridge hospitals restricting patient visitation

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Parkridge Medical Center, Parkridge East Hospital, Parkridge West Hospital and all Parkridge Valley Hospital locations are restricting visitors for patients.

They will allow one visitor in the following cases:

Spouse/partner/relative of patient being treated

Spouse/partner of a maternity patient

Hospice or palliative care patients

Behavioral Health visits will require a physician’s order for any visitor

- Advertisement -

Visitors will continue to be screened at the entrances.

Erlanger and CHI Memorial have previously announced visitor restrictions. Hamilton Health System in Dalton is only restricting visitors why have a fever or cough or traveled to a high risk country.