Parkridge hospitals restricting patient visitation

By
Collins Parker
-
0

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Parkridge Medical Center, Parkridge East Hospital, Parkridge West Hospital and all Parkridge Valley Hospital locations are restricting visitors for patients.

They will allow one visitor in the following cases:

  • Spouse/partner/relative of patient being treated
  • Spouse/partner of a maternity patient
  • Hospice or palliative care patients
  • Behavioral Health visits will require a physician’s order for any visitor
- Advertisement -

Visitors will continue to be screened at the entrances.

Erlanger and CHI Memorial have previously announced visitor restrictions. Hamilton Health System in Dalton is only restricting visitors why have a fever or cough or traveled to a high risk country.

You Might Also Like