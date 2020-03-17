Parkridge hospitals restricting patient visitation

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Parkridge Medical Center, Parkridge East Hospital, Parkridge West Hospital and all Parkridge Valley Hospital locations are restricting visitors for patients.
They will allow one visitor in the following cases:
- Spouse/partner/relative of patient being treated
- Spouse/partner of a maternity patient
- Hospice or palliative care patients
- Behavioral Health visits will require a physician’s order for any visitor
Visitors will continue to be screened at the entrances.
Erlanger and CHI Memorial have previously announced visitor restrictions. Hamilton Health System in Dalton is only restricting visitors why have a fever or cough or traveled to a high risk country.