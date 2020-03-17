Man charged in wreck that killed 2 year old in Georgia mountains

BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – A North Georgia man faces a host of charges after a deadly crash over the weekend that killed a two year old boy.

Georgia State Patrol investigators say a Ford Super Duty Truck rear-ended a family SUV Sunday night in Blue Ridge.

Two year old Cohen Bryson was killed in the crash.

His parents are both being treated at Erlanger.

Family members say Santana Kelley is pregnant with another child and trying to keep the baby.

The father, Joshua Bryson, has suffered a broken back and other injuries.

23 year old Hunter Ethan Elliott of Talking Rock was taken into custody at the scene.

Now we learn that he faces a slew of charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI and distracted driving.

•Misdemeanor, hit and run;

•Felony, homicide by vehicle, first degree;

•Misdemeanor, driving while license suspended/revoked;

•Two felony counts, serious injury by vehicle;

•Misdemeanor, distracted driving; restrictions on operation of wireless communication;

•Misdemeanor, open container violation;

•Misdemeanor, D.U.I./Alcohol;

•Misdemeanor, improper exhaust system;

•Misdemeanor, glazing of windows;

•Misdemeanor, following too closely;

•Misdemeanor, reckless driving;

•Misdemeanor, obstruction of an officer;

•Misdemeanor, glazing of windows (second warrant); and,

•Misdemeanor, operating vehicle with altered suspension.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

It has raised over $6,000 for them so far.