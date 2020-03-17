Hospital posts first COVID-19 case in Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Hamilton Medical Center is reporting their first COVID-19 case.

The test came back positive today.

- Advertisement -

This is the first case in Dalton, our five county region in northwest Georgia and just the second case in our viewing area.

Hamilton Health System is issuing a No Visitors Policy beginning on Wednesday.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and encourage family and friends to utilize alternative forms of communication with their loved ones.”

Related Article: Lee University impacted by NCAA tournament decision

There have been two cases reported in Gordon County, next county down I 75 from Dalton.