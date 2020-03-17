Food City Hiring 2,500 Associates

ABINGDON, Virginia (WDEF) – The Food City grocery chain announces plans to hire 2,500 new associates for all their stores.

They are offering both full time and part time work in customer service and food service.

The jobs include Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks, Day/Night Stockers, as well as experienced/skilled positions, such as Meat Cutters, Cake Decorators, retail management.

You can apply online at FoodCityCareers.com or visit any Food City location to complete an employment application.