We Over Me Feeds Chattanooga Youth

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga families have one less meal to worry about thanks to one special program.

We Over Me was established over the weekend by church leaders in an effort to fill the void during the coronavirus crisis.

Over 40 kids have been fed so far but the program is looking to raise that number.

The meal service will be operating at several different locations over the next weeks.

The Y-M-C-A has partnered with We Over Me as well.

“We are providing for each family. We do provide a bag of non perishables for them that could cover the whole family” said New Anointment Church if God Youth President Larry Hurston.

”So we give a bag for the family and we have an individual lunch we hand out to each kid that you have present. We are here trying to collect things like toiletries, hand sanitizers, and toilet tissue so people can have that at their homes.”

If you would like to donate or oils like to know the upcoming schedule go to We Over Me Chattanooga on Facebook.