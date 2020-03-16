Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – March 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Getting Wet Tonight With A Few St. Patrick’s Day Showers!

Cloudy and cool with areas of rain moving through tonight. Lots of fog and drizzle overnight as well with lows in the low 50’s. Cloudy and a little milder for Saint Patrick’s Day, Tuesday with a few passing showers, so keep the green umbrella handy. Highs should reach the mid to upper 60’s.

Getting warmer Wednesday with a few PM showers possible and highs back into the low 70’s. Partly cloudy, very warm, and dry for Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s. Scattered showers and storms will move in for Friday with highs back in the 70’s. Turning cooler for the weekend with more showers to start out next week.

64 & 42 are our seasonal highs and lows.

