UTC extends online classes for semester, cancels public graduation

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – UTC is the latest educational institution to extend their Coronovirus measures.

The University now plans on offering online instruction through the end of the semester.

They hoped to return to class at the end of March.

“We know this decision is disappointing to our students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community, but this is the most prudent step to take for the welfare of our campus.”

They say students should be able to complete every course in the spring semester.

They hope to return to class now for summer classes, but that could also change.

Spring graduation has been cancelled, but students will receive their degrees as planned on May 1st and 2nd.

All UT system universities will do the same (UTK, Martin, Memphis & Tullahoma).

Interim President Randy Boyd says “commencement ceremonies will not be held in May. Each campus is looking at alternative commencement options at this time.”

Here are the specific actions UTC is taking today:

All UTC face-to-face instruction which was suspended through March 30, will continue online through the end of Spring Semester 2020.

Summer Session. UTC will have a full schedule of summer courses with expanded online offerings. Face-to-face instruction may move to online should that be required.

Campus Housing. An announcement to residents of UTC Campus Housing regarding move-out arrangements will be forthcoming in the next 24 hours. We currently plan to allow students to sign up for a time slot to move out between March 18 and March 31.

Commencement ceremonies originally scheduled for May 1st and 2nd will move online or be cancelled. We are currently exploring options to safely celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates and will share these over the next few days.

Procedures and policies for refunds related to housing and auxiliary services will be announced in the coming week.

Telecommute arrangements for UTC Staff will be made on a case-by-case basis. We sincerely care about the health of our staff and will balance the need for business continuity and a campus presence with allowing telecommuting where it is possible. An announcement will be forthcoming.

Budget Impact. We are closely tracking the budget impact of the COVID-19 crisis and are encouraging every manager to work with their vice chancellor to focus resources in areas of greatest need. Any current or planned personnel searches should be discussed with the appropriate vice chancellor.