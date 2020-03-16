TSA announces a screener at Atlanta’s airport has COVID-19

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The TSA announces that an airport screener has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.
Their last day on the job was March 7th, a week ago last Saturday.
They could have exposed flyers before that.
The worker was stationed at Terminal F that handles departures.
They worked from 6:16 in the morning til 4:45 PM.
A total of 7 TSA workers have now tested positive, working at airports in Orlando, Fort Laurderdale and San Jose, CA. See the list of worker info here.