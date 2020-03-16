TSA announces a screener at Atlanta’s airport has COVID-19

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The TSA announces that an airport screener has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.

Their last day on the job was March 7th, a week ago last Saturday.

They could have exposed flyers before that.

The worker was stationed at Terminal F that handles departures.

They worked from 6:16 in the morning til 4:45 PM.