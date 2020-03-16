Tennessee offering food, financial help to tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennesseans affected by the massive tornadoes that ripped through the state earlier this month will soon be able to apply for emergency federal benefits. The Department of Human Services announced Friday that the state will begin accepting applications for “Disaster SNAP” benefits for qualified residents of the state. SNAP refers to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps. Separately, the state is also accepting applications for one-time cash payments to families significantly impacted by the March 3 storms, that killed 25 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)