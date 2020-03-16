Police/Sheriff move non emergency response to phones

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police and Hamilton County deputies won’t come door to door for every call during the Coronavirus alert.

Hamilton County will begin on Tuesday to take non-priority reports over the phone instead.

Call 423-622-0022 to make a non-emergency report.

You can still speak to an officer by phone upon request. Deputies are standing by on the phone from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm each day.

The new policy will last at least through March in an effort to limit exposure for officers.

Chattanooga has closed the Police Services Center to the public.

Here are the numbers you can call for non-emergency services: