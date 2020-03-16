News 12’s Joeli Poole Self Quarantining After Cruise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – News 12 Now’s Joeli Poole is self quarantined for 14 days after going on a cruise that left the country.

This is strictly precautionary. She is currently showing no signs of the virus and is not known to have been in contact with someone with the virus.

- Advertisement -

Self quarantining means staying home as much as possible and avoiding public places. Avoiding places such as: malls, movie theaters, concerts, grocery stores or gyms.

Going outside is okay; walking your dog or going for a hike are great ways to get some fresh air and exercise.

Poole is also practicing social distancing. Social Distancing is staying at least 6 feet away from anyone

Over the next few weeks, she will be talking about her experience in self quarantine, how she prepared differently for the cruise, what it felt like to come home, and what you can do while being in quarantine.