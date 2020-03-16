News 12 Anchor Under Self Quarantine Following Cruise

MIAMI, Fla. (WDEF) — Many traveling internationally are being asked to stay home for a few days before returning to work as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak.

Three of my friends and I are part of that group.

We got back Sunday from a weeklong cruise out of Miami, so I’m staying with family in South Florida to be safe.

I feel great right now, and do not have any health issues. This is just in case I develop symptoms over the next few days.

I honestly felt more protected from any sickness on the cruise ship, than I do back here in the U.S.