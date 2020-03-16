News 12 Anchor Under Self Quarantine Following Cruise

MIAMI, Fla. (WDEF) — Many traveling internationally are being asked to stay home for a few days before returning to work as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak.
Three of my friends and I are part of that group.
We got back Sunday from a weeklong cruise out of Miami, so I’m staying with family in South Florida to be safe.
I feel great right now, and do not have any health issues. This is just in case I develop symptoms over the next few days.
I honestly felt more protected from any sickness on the cruise ship, than I do back here in the U.S.
I was on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, which can hold thousands of people.
Before we could even get on the ship, they checked every passenger’s temperature to make sure no one had a fever.
If you did, you had to go through more health screenings to see if you could get onboard.
Once on the ship, we came across lots of hand washing stations with soap and water outside several of the restaurants.
There were also hand sanitizing stations pretty much everywhere we went. It was pretty hard to avoid them.
Crew members were constantly disinfecting surfaces on tables and handrails in common areas throughout the ship.
They were constantly cleaning the bathrooms, and reminding people to wash their hands.
No passengers or crew members we came across even mentioned the coronavirus, until we learned we’d no longer be docking in Jamaica.
Crew members told us Jamaica was turning away cruise ships over concerns about the virus.
After a stop in Labadee, Haiti, we stopped in Costa Maya, and Cozumel, Mexico.
Everything was normal until the last night of our cruise, when the captain announced that Royal Caribbean ships would stop cruising until early next month because of the virus. Other cruise lines are doing the same.
My friends and I were very fortunate to be able to enjoy our entire vacation, but I know of others who weren’t so lucky, and had their cruises canceled because of this.
Stay with News 12 for updates throughout the week.