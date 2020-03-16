NASCAR Season Suspended Until Early May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR has suspended its season until early May. The sanctioning body said Monday night it will not resume racing until Martinsville Speedway on May 9. NASCAR will postpone seven races as it obeys government guidelines to avoid large public gatherings. NASCAR says it still intends to run a full 36-race season. There have been four events so far.

