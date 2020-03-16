My Best Me Health Tip: Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting can be good and bad. If you struggle with hypoglycemia or if you’re a diabetic, or if you take a specific medications that requires food, you need to consult with your doctor. But overall, is it good for the average person? The answer is yes.

Two things you need to know if you do intermittent fasting. Number one, make sure that you take some prebiotics early in the morning in in the form of liquid or powder that you can add to your water and to the first meal of the day. Your body’s first meal needs to to be a very healthy well-balanced meal.

- Advertisement -

For example, like a salad with grilled chicken or salmon and with a dressing like olive oil and lemon juice so you need all the good bacteria that comes from vegetables and gets spices to enter your stomach. So if you’re gonna do it, check with your doctor, make sure that the healthy meal enters your body first.

For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

Sponsored in part by: