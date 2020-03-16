Movie Theaters Close, Make Changes Following Coronavirus Concerns

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The coronavirus outbreak is also impacting movie theaters across the country, including those in the Tennessee Valley.

Regal Cinemas announced on Twitter that it will be closing all of its theaters starting Tuesday as a precaution. That includes the Hamilton Place location in Chattanooga.

Regal said they will all stay closed until further notice.

As for AMC Theatres, company officials have not yet said if they’re planning to close any locations.

On Monday, AMC’s Guest Services account did tweet that A-List members can pause their membership right now. They just have to sign into their account online or on the smartphone app.

Last Friday, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron posted on their website that the company is committed to “social distancing,” and theaters will reduce maximum seating capacity by at least 50 percent.

United Entertainment Corp. Theatres said on Facebook last Thursday that it’s instructed all employees to wash their hands hourly.

The company said it’s also ramping up cleaning efforts, making more hand sanitizer available, and limiting the number of customers per auditorium to 50.

UEC has a location in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Stay with News 12 for updates.