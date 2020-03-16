Monday’s Coronavirus cases update by state

Here is the Monday breakdown of new Coronavirus cases in the states in our region:

TENNESSEE

52 cases, 0 deaths, still 1 in Hamilton County

Hamilton County schools extending off time thru April 13. All Tennessee schools closing at least thru the end of March.

The Hamilton County Health Dept. today said they have one positive test (from Friday) and six negative tests. Workers have now conducted 100 case interviews with local people. 29 people either are or were on movement restriction because of exposure, including travelers.

GEORGIA

121 cases, 1 death, closest is 2 in Gordon County

Still, Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the ten-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District says “Everyone should operate under the assumption that there is transmission in your community already.”

ALABAMA

28 cases, 0 deaths, none in northeast Alabama

Jackson County schools closing beginning Wednesday.