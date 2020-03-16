Idris Elba says he tested positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba announced Monday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet, Elba said he feels “ok” and doesn’t have any symptoms “so far.”

Elba said he has been “isolated” since he first learned he was possibly exposed to the virus. In a two-minute long video he posted along with the tweet, the actor said he “found out” he was exposed to someone who had tested positive on Friday, quarantined himself and got a test “immediately,” and received the results on Monday.

Elba’s wife Sabrina appeared in the video, but Idris said she has not yet been tested.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The “Luther” actor also urged his fans to take precautions against the coronavirus, “This is serious, you know. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.” He also emphasized to his followers that there are individuals, like himself, who aren’t yet showing symptoms, who “can easily spread it.”

He also told followers that the couple has informed their families and colleagues about Elba’s positive result. “Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” he said. “If you’re feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it, alright? It’s really important.”

He concluded the video by urging unity and positivity across the world in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. “We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. It’s been bulls***,” he said. “But, now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”

Elba is one of the first public figures to announce he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday, NBA player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. Two other NBA players have since tested positive for the virus.

Tom Hanks said he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive late last week. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, also tested positive for disease, according to a statement tweeted by Trudeau’s communications director last week. Trudeau and his wife are undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

More than 169,000 people have caught the virus around the world, but almost half have already recovered. Most cases remain mild.

The global death toll topped 6,500 on Monday. Over the weekend, three European nations saw drastic spikes in fatalities.

In the U.S., over 3,700 people have tested positive for the disease and at least 71 have died. The fight against the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the lives of millions of Americans. Many large cities have shuttered schools, theaters, bars and restaurants, with the exception of take-out service.

