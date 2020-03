CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools will remain closed through April 13th.

The school system was planning to bring students back on March 30th.

But now, with the uncertainty over the coronavirus, students will remain out until Monday, April 13th.

Spring Break will begin on April 3rd, and continue the week of April 6th through April 10th.

The school district will continue virtual learning during this period.